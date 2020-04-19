Image

Mark Steyn

Corona-sequestered All-Request Edition!
Steyn's Song of the Week

A SteynOnline Audio Special

The coronavirus has wiped out all musical events, all communal music-making, perhaps for months, so in lieu of any of that we're presenting the first ever all-request edition of Steyn's Song of the Week in fourteen years.

Thanks to Mark Steyn Club members on four continents we have a two-hour cavalcade of music from across two centuries - from folk to jazz, rock to opera, country to musical comedy. We have songs written by John Adams, Count Basie, Bricusse & Newley, Ray Davies, Flanders & Swann, Ira Gershwin, Victor Herbert, Bert Kaempfert, Joni Mitchell, Harry Nilsson, Leon Russell, Cole Porter, Carly Simon, Hank Williams, P G Wodehouse, James Hogg the Ettrick Shepherd and Beasley Smith - performed by the likes of Herb Alpert, Boxcar Willie, Sammy Davis Jr, Delaney & Bonnie, Gracie Fields, Roberta Flack, Lena Horne, Burl Ives, Kansas, Jeanette MacDonald, Sylvia McNair, Barry Manilow, Maddy Prior, Peter Sarstedt, Twisted Sister and Andy Williams.

You can't go to a nightclub or a music hall, a Broadway theatre or a huge rock arena, so we hope you'll find this the next best thing. Click above to listen.

~Steyn's Song of the Week is made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we're profoundly grateful.

Mark will return later this evening for the concluding episode of Daniel Defoe's Journal of the Plague Year.

