Ambassadors of Death

Welcome to the Monday edition of the socially distant Mark Steyn Show with an audio Coronacopia of news and comment, plus another Brit Wanker Copper, Your Monday Mohammed, scientists and sopranos, biting your legs and whacking your bankers, bonus bereavements, and Canada's worst mass murder in living memory.

Click above to listen. And, if you're a Mark Steyn Club member and you'd like to submit a question for Mark to address on his next show, please leave it in the comments below. Do stay on topic - and no URLS, please, as they wreak havoc with our page formating.

If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can find the transcripts here.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. As Mark always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it if you're interested you can find more information here.

~It was a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with the Friday edition of The Mark Steyn Show. On our weekend movie date Kathy Shaidle marveled at Leave Her to Heaven and Mark hosted the first-ever all-request audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week. Our marquee presentation saw the conclusion of Mark's latest Tale for Our Time - this tale being the too timely Journal of the Plague Year by Daniel Defoe. Steyn Club members can hear Mark read the ante-penultimate episode here, the penultimate episode here, and the ultimate episode here. Or, if you've yet to sample this series, you can have a good old binge-listen here.

If you were too busy getting fitted up by a bent Brit copper, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.