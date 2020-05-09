The Bits We Were Left With

Welcome to the third birthday edition of our Clubland Q&A. Simply click above and settle back for an hour of answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. This latest edition ponders the post-lockdown world: Having spent the last three decades transfering all manufacturing to China, western governments have spent the last three months clobbering the few bits of the economy we were left with - retail, dining, air travel, entertainment, tourism. But we also turn our attention to a few other topics, from Joe and Justin to Sweden and social habits.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it. But I do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as always, some excellent questions as we begin our fourth year together. Kathy Shaidle will be right here later this evening with our weekend movie date, followed by our traditional Mother's Day serenade.

If you're not yet a member of the Steyn Club and you're minded to consider signing up, you can get more info here. It also makes a splendid gift.