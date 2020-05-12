Respirators and Egression Permits by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes: The Machine Stops

In recent weeks, I've mentioned again and again (with reference to our locked-down world) last year's serialization of The Machine Stops by E M Forster. So I thought, instead of bringing it up every other show, we might as well just schedule an encore presentation over the next three nights. From a hundred and eleven years ago, here's one writer's view of a society in which everyone shelters in place - indefinitely: "I have been threatened with Homelessness," said Kuno. She looked at him now... Homelessness means death. The victim is exposed to the air, which kills him. "I have been outside since I spoke to you last. The tremendous thing has happened, and they have discovered me." "But why shouldn"t you go outside?" she exclaimed, "It is perfectly legal, perfectly mechanical... One simply summons a respirator and gets an Egression-permit. It is not the kind of thing that spiritually minded people do, and I begged you not to do it, but there is no legal objection to it." "I did not get an Egression-permit." "Then how did you get out?" "I found out a way of my own." The phrase conveyed no meaning to her, and he had to repeat it. "A way of your own?" she whispered. "But that would be wrong." Indeed. Just ask a Brit Wanker Copper - or a Parisian who's been stopped for not having M Macron's own version of the "Egression-permit" about his person. Many members of The Mark Steyn Club requested this particular Tale for Our Time over the first two years of our serializations - and I was very happy to oblige. As I discuss in my introduction, in this novella young Forster takes a break from writing about class and empire and hypocrisy to conjure a brilliant vision of how we live now, anticipating the Internet, Google, Apple, Skype and, even more brilliantly, their likely effect on us: Imagine, if you can, a small room, hexagonal in shape, like the cell of a bee. It is lighted neither by window nor by lamp, yet it is filled with a soft radiance. There are no apertures for ventilation, yet the air is fresh. There are no musical instruments, and yet, at the moment that my meditation opens, this room is throbbing with melodious sounds. An armchair is in the centre, by its side a reading-desk--that is all the furniture. And in the armchair there sits a swaddled lump of flesh--a woman, about five feet high, with a face as white as a fungus. It is to her that the little room belongs... She is immersed in gathering second- and third-hand ideas about music and history and culture from ...the Machine. But, when the Machine makes everything so easy, what would happen if it should ...stop? The Internet went down here the other day, just for twenty minutes or so. But for a moment or two I thought, "What if they've switched it off?" - and the self-isolation is going to get seriously isolated.

