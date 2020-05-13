The Empty Vomitories

Welcome to Part Two of our encore presentation of this Tale for Our Time: E M Forster's 1909 guide to how we live in the twenty-first century. Thanks for all the kind comments about this reprise of The Machine Stops. Lisa Gerlich, a Texan member of The Mark Steyn Club, appreciates the rerun:

I listened to this serialization when you first read the book and have thought of it every day during our self-imposed lockdown. I am glad that you are doing an encore with fresh written observations. More than ever, it is a tale for our time.

In tonight's episode, Vashti ventures out from the confines of her home and its cyber-pleasures back into what remains of the real world:

One other passenger was in the lift, the first fellow creature she had seen face to face for months. Few travelled in these days, for, thanks to the advance of science, the earth was exactly alike all over. Rapid intercourse, from which the previous civilization had hoped so much, had ended by defeating itself. What was the good of going to Peking when it was just like Shrewsbury? Why return to Shrewsbury when it would all be like Peking? Men seldom moved their bodies; all unrest was concentrated in the soul.

"All unrest was concentrated in the soul" - or more explicitly Twitter wars and Facebook de-liking. Whether or not Peking is precisely like Shrewsbury, Forster was surely right that multiculturalism has made much of the planet very unicultural: the once distinctive cities of the western world are now all much of a muchness, in which one is served the same identikit global comestibles by persons who come from everywhere but the country you're in.

If you're growing a bit weary of those news-show shots of how abandoned JFK and the Piccadilly Line and Gare du Nord are, Forster posits a society in which such desolate concourses are a permanent feature. Man has retreated from the world:

The air-ship service was a relic from the former age. It was kept up, because it was easier to keep it up than to stop it or to diminish it, but it now far exceeded the wants of the population. Vessel after vessel would rise from the vomitories of Rye or of Christchurch (I use the antique names), would sail into the crowded sky, and would draw up at the wharves of the south - empty.

