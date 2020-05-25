The Swallows Skim, and All Is Hushed

Audio Recording Download Audio File

Welcome to the Memorial Day edition of the sequestered-without-end Mark Steyn Show. In lieu of parades and other public observances, we have a special programme which we hope partially compensates for the lack of outdoor celebration. Mark has retooled some of our show's regular features, including our poem, song, Last Call and his 100 Years Ago Show, to cover many aspects of battle, sacrifice and remembrance through the years, from the Civil War to the Great War to the wars without end of our own time. Click above to listen. The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can find the transcripts here. For those members interested in using their personal podcast players to listen to our new Mark Steyn Shows or our series of audio adventures Tales for our Time, we have an RSS feed here (and instructions here).

