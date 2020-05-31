Digging Deeper and Blowing Higher

An ageing Joseph Chamberlain as caricatured by WHO (not the World Health Organization) by Vanity Fair in 1908, the year Chesterton published our tale.

Welcome to Part Two of The Man Who Was Thursday by G K Chesterton, our latest audio adventure in Tales for Our Time and a metaphysical thriller concerning anarchists, policemen, and many other aspects all too familiar in our own time. I thank you for your kind words about this thirty-sixth monthly yarn for our Mark Steyn Club members. Phoebe Spinrad says:

One of my favorite Chestertons, and definitely my favorite of his novels ...and of course parts of this dark nightmare are hilarious.

Indeed they are, Phoebe. In tonight's episode of The Man Who Was Thursday our two poets make their way through anarchist HQ:

Gregory led him down a low, vaulted passage, at the end of which was the red light. It was an enormous crimson lantern, nearly as big as a fireplace, fixed over a small but heavy iron door. In the door there was a sort of hatchway or grating, and on this Gregory struck five times. A heavy voice with a foreign accent asked him who he was. To this he gave the more or less unexpected reply, "Mr. Joseph Chamberlain." The heavy hinges began to move; it was obviously some kind of password.

At the time Chesterton published his book, Mr Chamberlain, former Secretary of State for the Colonies and President of the Board of Trade, had recently retired from public life due to a stroke. For non-British listeners, he was the father of Neville, of peace in our time and all that. But what sort of anarchist society uses Joseph Chamberlain as a code word? Syme wants to know what's their game:

"First of all, what is it really all about? What is it you object to? You want to abolish Government?" "To abolish God!" said Gregory, opening the eyes of a fanatic. "We do not only want to upset a few despotisms and police regulations; that sort of anarchism does exist, but it is a mere branch of the Nonconformists. We dig deeper and we blow you higher. We wish to deny all those arbitrary distinctions of vice and virtue, honour and treachery, upon which mere rebels base themselves. The silly sentimentalists of the French Revolution talked of the Rights of Man! We hate Rights as we hate Wrongs. We have abolished Right and Wrong."

To hear me read the second episode of The Man Who Was Thursday, please click here and log-in. If you missed Part One, you'll find that here.

If you're not a Steyn Club member, I hope you'll consider joining us. It's not too grueling a schedule: we have a Clubland Q&A in which I answer your questions live around the planet and we also have some video poetry and live members-only shows if they are ever again permitted by the authorities.

Tales for Our Time started as an experimental feature we introduced as a bonus for Mark Steyn Club members, and, as you know, I said if it was a total stinkeroo, we'd eighty-six the thing and speak no more of it. But I'm thrilled to say it's proved very popular, and and we now have quite an archive. If you're a Club member and you incline more to the stinkeroo side of things, give it your best in the Comments Section below.

We launched The Mark Steyn Club three years ago, and I'm truly grateful to all those members across the globe who've signed up to be a part of it - from Fargo to Fiji, Vancouver to Vanuatu, Cook County to the Cook Islands, West Virginia to the West Midlands. If you've enjoyed our monthly Steyn Club audio adventures and you're looking for a present for a fellow fan of classic fiction, I hope you'll consider our special Club Gift Membership. Aside from Tales for Our Time, The Mark Steyn Club does come with other benefits:

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with yours truly;

~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show, Mark's Mailbox, and our other video content;

~My video series of classic poetry;

~Booking for special members-only events such as The Mark Steyn Christmas Show (if such things are ever again permitted by law);

~Priority booking for our annual Mark Steyn Cruise (see parenthesis above);

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the opportunity to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and don't forget that special Gift Membership. As soon as you join, you'll get access not only to A Journal of the Plague Year but to all our other audio adventures.

One other benefit to membership is our Comment Club privileges. So, whether you like my reading of this Tale for Our Time or (to modify Chesterton) feel that a man who believes in Steyn will believe in anything, do comment away below. And do join us tomorrow for Part Three of The Man Who Was Thursday.