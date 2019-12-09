The Accelerating Madness

We're proud to present a brand new edition of The Mark Steyn Show. These programs, along with Steyn's Sunday Poem, Tales for Our Time and much else at SteynOnline, are made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are extremely grateful.

In this episode, we're pleased to welcome back to the show Douglas Murray. Two years ago, Douglas talked to Mark about his international bestseller The Strange Death of Europe. Now he returns to discuss his new book The Madness of Crowds: Gender, Race and Identity, taking questions not only from Steyn but from an audience of Mark Steyn Club members on the internal contradictions of the rainbow coalition. The abolition of the sexes is a profound challenge, not just to "conservatives" or "the right" but also to feminists and gays and other hitherto favored categories of the left. We think you'll find this a sobering and interesting conversation well worth your time. It was filmed in Montreal before an audience of Steyn Club members from America, Canada and elsewhere. Click below to watch:

You can find Douglas Murray's must-read book here, and at good bookstores around the world. Among the benefits of Mark Steyn Club membership is that you can enjoy The Mark Steyn Show in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. So, if you find Steyn and Murray more convivial in non-visual form, please log-in to our Audio and Transcript versions. To listen to the above show, simply click here.

~As we said above, The Mark Steyn Show is made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. We appreciate that membership is not for everyone, but it does help assure that shows like this remain out there for everyone, winging their way around the world and perhaps changing a few minds. Membership in the Club is available now, and if you'd like to find out more about it, please see here. Oh, and, if you're seeking a Christmas present with a difference, do consider our special gift membership.

We'll be picking up some of the themes of this show on Wednesday's Clubland Q&A, live around the planet at 4pm North American Eastern Time - that's 9pm GMT. Also for Club members, we will be launching our latest seasonal offerings in Tales for Our Time this Friday.

Another advantage of membership is access to our comments section. So, if you take issue with anything Douglas or Mark said on the show, then feel free to comment away below.

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with Mark's column on the latest absurd and humiliating jihad attack in Pensacola. Our Saturday picture date saw Kathy Shaidle return to the movie beat with a consideration of Ace in the Hole, and our Song of the Week kicked off our Christmas playlist - or, in this case, sleighlist. If you were too distracted by snow falling and friends calling "Yoo-hoo!" all weekend, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week commences.

Mark will catch you on the telly tonight with Tucker, live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.