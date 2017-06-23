A Continent in Existential Crisis

We're proud to present a brand new edition of The Mark Steyn Show. These programs, along with SteynPosts, Tales for Our Time and much else at SteynOnline, are made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are extremely grateful.

In this episode, Mark talks to Douglas Murray, with whom he last appeared on the tenth anniversary of the Mohammed cartoons in the Danish Parliament. Douglas was much in the news this last week. In the wake of the attack on the Finsbury Park mosque, he was denounced on the BBC as a "hate preacher" - an outrageous defamation which the broadcaster has now walked back. You can see Reeta Chakrabarti's apology on behalf of the Corporation here.

Steyn does not regard Murray as a "hate preacher" but as a humane and clear-eyed observer of the existential tragedy unfolding across the west. In this program, Douglas discusses his new book The Strange of Death of Europe: Immigration, Identity, Islam, published in America this week and which Mark describes as "profound". Steyn and Murray survey a continent in unprecedented demographic transformation, and roam far and wide in their analysis from the East End of London to the Mediterranean refugee camps, from far northern Sweden to the tomb of Charles Martel. We think you'll find this show worth your time. Click below to watch:

You can find Douglas Murray's must-read book here, and at bookstores everywhere. Among the benefits of Mark Steyn Club membership is that you can enjoy The Mark Steyn Show in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. So, if you find Steyn and Murray more palatable in non-visual form, please log-in to our Audio and Transcript versions. To listen to the above show, simply click here.

As we said above, The Mark Steyn Show is made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. We appreciate that membership is not for everyone, but it does help assure that shows like this remain out there for everyone, winging their way around the world and perhaps changing a few minds. Premium Membership in the Club is available now, and if you'd like to find out more about it, please see here.

Another advantage of membership is access to our comments section. So, if you take issue with anything Douglas or Mark said on the show, then feel free to comment away below. (Any hate preachers among the membership are welcome to weigh in, too.)