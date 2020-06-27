Morons on the March

Just ahead of the thirty-seventh audio adventure in our popular series Tales for Our Time, thank you for all your kind comments, still incoming, about our thirty-sixth - The Man Who Was Thursday by G K Chesterton. Mike Burke, a First Weekend Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club from Virginia, writes:

'When duty and religion are really destroyed, it will be by the rich.' Pure genius. Great story and performance, Mark, thank you!

Thank you, Mike. Our thirty-seventh tale is by an author about as different from Chesterton as one can get, but he comes our way because in recent weeks I've been hailing the chaos and destruction on the streets of western cities as the March of the Morons. As I discuss in my introduction, some listeners took that as an allusion to a C M Kornbluth story first published in Galaxy Science Fiction in April 1951 - The Marching Morons. And, once I'd fished it out, I saw what they were getting at.

In this first episode, we meet a man held in suspended animation since the late twentieth century:

HONEST JOHN BARLOW "Honest John," famed in university annals, represents a challenge which medical science has not yet answered: revival of a human being accidentally thrown into a state of suspended animation. In 1988 Mr. Barlow, a leading Evanston real estate dealer, visited his dentist for treatment of an impacted wisdom tooth. His dentist requested and received permission to use the experimental anesthetic Cycloparadimethanol-B-7, developed at the University. After administration of the anesthetic, the dentist resorted to his drill. By freakish mischance, a short circuit in his machine delivered 220 volts of 60-cycle current into the patient... Honest John was long an exhibit at the University museum, and livened many a football game as mascot of the University's Blue Crushers. The bounds of taste were overstepped, however, when a pledge to Sigma Delta Chi was ordered in '03 to "kidnap" Honest John from his loosely guarded glass museum case and introduce him into the Rachel Swanson Memorial Girls' Gymnasium shower room...

Honest John has survived the girls' shower room to find himself restored to life in a whole new world in which everybody is ...incredibly stupid.

