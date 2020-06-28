A Se'nnight of Steyn, June 22-28

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn marking the passing of Dame Vera Lynn with two iconic songs.

~Monday's Mark Steyn Show featured riotous commentary on the passing scene, plus Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin and Seattle, yet another known wolf, Strike Down the Brand, the virtues of Lenin, looking for Columbia, and much more. You can listen to the full show here.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Club, see here.

~On Tuesday there was a momentary flurry of activity in the eight-year Mann vs Steyn free-speech suit at the DC Superior Court. Global warm-monger and vanity litigant Michael E Mann has been ordered to pay Mark's co-defendants almost ten grand in costs resulting from his delaying tactics. Meanwhile, ten months after losing his Canadian suit, Mann has still not paid a single penny of what the Court ordered him to pay. Steyn's column on Mann's descent into deadbeat status was our most read piece of the week.

Also on Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from racist chocolate to the third degree from Kevin Bacon.

~Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show featured a civilizational fire sale of news and comment - plus the March of the Morons, your statue of the night, a useless and noose-less Nascar, and what's the connection between Teddy Roosevelt and the Grateful Dead.

Also on Wednesday Mark returned to "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to ponder the war on statuary. Click below to watch:

~On Thursday Mark's Court Report looked at a brace of disgraceful federal cases - against Julian Assange and Michael Flynn.

~Friday's Mark Steyn Show offered more from Mark on the bonfire of our civilization, plus first-draft star-spangling, Vlad dodges a court date, Nigeria's favorite American, and much more. You can hear the full show here.

~For our weekend screen date, Kathy Shaidle picked a classic David Niven performance in Powell & Pressburger's A Matter of Life and Death.

Our marquee presentation was the launch of Mark's latest Tale for Our Time - C M Kornbluth's eerie tale of a demographic dystopia The Marching Morons. Part Two airs this evening.

Tales for Our Time is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week.