Steyn in for Rush Today!

Today, Tuesday, I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show beginning at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific.

The St Louis stand-off - with Mr and Mrs McCloskey facing down the mob - will likely feature, as will the alleged Russian bounty on American heads in Afghanistan, and its fallout in Washington. We may also get some Supreme Court decisions - oh, and then there's the supposedly #NeverTrump "Lincoln Project" run by scaredypants wanker Rick Wilson and Kellyanne Conway's weird vicious husband, which has now moved on from targeting Trump to targeting Republican senators. So we seem set for another fast-moving news day, and, in Rush's absence, we will do our best to stay on top of it.

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, bookended by the Friday and Monday editions of The Mark Steyn Show. For our Saturday movie date, Kathy Shaidle picked a David Niven classic A Matter of Life and Death, and our Sunday song selection doubled down on "Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah" now that Disney has no further need of it. Our marquee presentation was my latest Tale for Our Time - C M Kornbluth's dystopian novella The Marching Morons. Click for Part One, Part Two and Part Three - or for a good old binge-listen go here. If you've been tied up looting and statue-toppling in recent days, I hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing.

The concluding episode of The Marching Morons airs tonight, a few hours after Rush.

See you on the radio at noon US Eastern.