A Mullah Who Gets It

On Wednesday I returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on the Canada Day edition of America's Number One radio show. In the course of the show I talked about the sudden proliferation of Republicans-abandoning-Trump stories, China's "birthday gift" to Hong Kong, Crackpipe Hunter's Secret Service detail, and an ayatollah with America's number. I also shared some thoughts on Dominion Day and Independence Day - and interviewed football great Burgess Owens on his victory in Utah's GOP primary. Click below to listen:

Somewhere along the way, I referred to Mat.

I'll be back on the air this evening with Tucker at 8pm Eastern, and right here on Friday for the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show. Hope you'll tune in for one or other. The Mark Steyn Show and Tales for Our Time are made with the support of Mark Steyn Club members. For more on the Steyn Club see here.