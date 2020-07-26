Our live music specials have been stymied by Covid, and you wouldn't believe the restrictions placed on studio recording right now. But, in part mitigation, Mark introduced a midweek audio edition of our Song of the Week on The Mark Steyn Show, occasionally featuring special appearances from the singers and songwriters, courtesy of the Steyn archive (since live in-person interviews are now also forbidden). Mark's put a trio of favorites together in this anthology of recent Steyn Show songs.

First, Paul Simon talks to Mark about whether Truman Capote knows better than the author if his hit song's about a homosexual encounter. Next, Steyn celebrates Hoagy Carmichael and the nearest thing to an American standard about Hong Kong. Finally, with the apocalypse upon us and the Eurovision Song Contest canceled for the first time in history, Mark looks back to its heyday, and talks to Irish songstress (and sometime Euro-MP) Dana about the Emerald Isle's first ever winning song (that SinÃ©ad can't quite bring herself to admit she really likes).

We hope this half-hour-plus of music and lyrics is a pleasant break from the civilizational assault all around this Sunday. To listen, simply click above.

Mark will return later this evening for the another episode of his latest Tale for Our Time, The Prisoner of Windsor.

For versifying of a different kind, don't forget our Sunday Poems Summer Special.

If you enjoy these excerpts from the archives with Dana and Paul Simon, there's much more over in our easy-access Netflix-style tile-format music department. You'll find live performances by everyone from Herman's Hermits to Liza Minnelli; Mark's interviews with Chuck Berry, Leonard Bernstein and Bananarama (just to riffle through the Bs); and audio documentaries on P G Wodehouse's songs, John Barry's Bond themes, Simon after Garfunkel, and much more. We'll be adding to the archive in the months ahead, but, even as it is, we hope you'll find the SteynOnline music home page a welcome respite from the woes of the world.