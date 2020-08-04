The Tilted Teapot

As this weirdest of years lurches on, I want to thank all of you around the world who swing by here each day, whether seeking insight into our crisis or seeking escape. This is the part of the line-up that does both, we hope - so welcome to Episode Eighteen of The Prisoner of Windsor, my contemporary inversion of Anthony Hope's 1894 classic of honor and duty as understood by one Englishman in a very foreign land. Alan Pratt, a First Hour Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, says:

Any chance your retelling of Prisoner of Zenda will be available in print form?

Texas member Lisa Gerlich wonders the same thing:

I hope you are planning to publish this as a book. I know I am missing many lol witticisms because everything goes so fast in the reading.

To be honest, it's now so long since I've been in a bookstore (March) I think of it as one of those businesses that, like live theatre and movie houses, may never be coming back. But, when our audio adventure is through, I'll certainly give book form some consideration.

In tonight's episode, our penniless Ruritanian adventurer finds himself attempting to break into Windsor Castle via a teahouse with a pronounced cant. The tearoom closed a couple of years ago, but otherwise the building is based on the Market Cross House, the so-called "Crooked House of Windsor", which does indeed have a startling cant. However, Rudy Elphberg is to find himself even more dramatically disoriented once he's inside.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear Part Eighteen of our serialization of The Prisoner of Windsor simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here.

~Membership in the Steyn Club is not for everyone, but it helps keep all our content out there for everyone - in print, audio, video, around the world, and hopefully changing a mind or two here and there. And, aside from Tales for Our Time, being a Steyn Club member does come with a few other benefits:

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over forty books, CDs and other items in the Steyn store;

~The opportunity to engage in live Q&A sessions with yours truly;

~Transcript and audio versions of our video content, such as Mark's Mailbox and The Mark Steyn Show;

~Comment Club privileges;

~Our weekend series of video poetry and other specials;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, if I'm ever again permitted to make any, and for the third Mark Steyn Cruise, if it's ever permitted to set sail;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the opportunity to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the world.

To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. Once your chum is signed up, he or she will get full access to our entire archive of Tales for Our Time, including The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, The Time Machine, The Thirty-Nine Steps and much more. For more details on our special Gift Membership, see here.

And do join me tomorrow for the nineteenth episode of The Prisoner of Windsor.