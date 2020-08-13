Saying No to the Puppet Show

Well, The Puppeteers have spoken. Kamala Harris it is.

I suppose I could take a victory lap, since I've been publicly predicting Kamala Harris would get the VP slot for nearly a year and a half.

But my prediction wasn't much of an achievement, was it? As I noted five months ago, the DNC logic was inexorable: Democratic presidential candidate Biden is caucasian and has a penis; therefore, his running mate would at least have to be non-penised. A non-penised person who was also non-caucasian would be even better. After all, that's what Democratic demographic math requires these days.

At first, caucasian females had a chance. The problem was, no one could stand the grating Elizabeth Warren; Hillary Clinton had already burned her DNC bridges, was losing her bribe money, and remained a rancorous, scapegoating, warmongering drunk to boot; Amy Klobuchar is actually smart with a mind of her own (which disqualifies her for DNC Puppeteers); and Gretchen Whitmer is clearly a vampire who feasts on human blood each night.

But once George Floyd died under the knee of Officer Derek Chauvin and the racially-charged riots began, the already small chances for caucasian females vanished. Only a sister would do.

Translation: Only Kamala Harris would do. Michelle Obama was never interested. Susan Rice has all the charisma of drywall, and no constituency. Stacey Abrams is delusional and (for DNC strategists, at least) too overweight to add visual value to a presidential ticket in a television age. Karen Bass had already revealed her communism. Tammy Duckworth was too unknown. That left Kamala.

Now, some folks think Kamala isn't really a "sister", but all that matters is how Democratic Party decision-makers think about raceâ€”and that hasn't changed since the party's founding 200 plus years ago. They still go by their old "one-drop" rule. And Kamala, despite having an Indian mother, has a black father (albeit from Jamaica). That's not only good enough for the DNC Puppeteers, but will be good enough for every Democrat voter, no matter how much they might mutter otherwise for the next week or so. In the end, no Democrat voter is going to stay home on election night just because Kamala's only half-black (which, of course, makes her just as black as Barack Obama), or a quarter, or an eighth, or because her ancestors weren't slaves, or even because some of her ancestors were, themselves, slave owners. She's brown, the end.

Waitâ€”I take that back. That's the end of the race issue, but only the beginning of the list of qualities which most excited The Puppeteers. Harris is not only brown and female, but relatively young, relatively attractive, and relatively glamorous. She possesses an exotic name. Her parents are immigrants. She tokes up. She lives unconstrained by scruples or shame. She'll do anything for power (including doing wizened, married power brokers thirty-one years her senior).

And most exciting of all for The Puppeteers was that now, she was, as she had always been, entirely for sale. Sure, she could scheme with the best of them, but like any lady of the night, she'd also do anything her political johns wanted. She would change policies, attack anyone, pretend to be sorry, believe and then instantly unbelieve the very same thing, falsely accuse someone, shake her booty, pretend to choke up, anything.

Hell, she was so soulless, she might even do something like announce her conclusion that Joe Biden committed first degree sexual assault (a crime meriting up to life imprisonment), but then, when it was to her political advantage, retroactively assent to the crime she believes occurred by endorsing him and agreeing to be his vice-presidentâ€”all of which she's now done. And she would do all this, and moreâ€”she would do anything on God's green earthâ€”without evincing even the slightest sign of shame. She was a DNC dream.

In short, once The Puppeteers chose Biden, Kamala Harris was a lock. America now has an All-Puppet Ticket right out of a Jim Henson workshop trying to win the White House. One is a short-circuiting near-cadaverâ€”far feebler than Statler and Waldorf ever wereâ€”kept alive (in my imagination, anyway) by forced Red Bull consumption and adrenaline injections. The other is a diversity-cult showgirl for hire. Both are utterly hollow, both represent loathsome policy ideas, andâ€”make no mistakeâ€”both are utterly loathsome human beings.

After all, it takes a loathsome human being to keep repeating a libel even after it has been repeatedly, publicly, and definitively debunked. Yet this is just what Biden did during his Wednesday press conference with Harris, once again falsely accusing Trumpâ€”the most philo-Semitic president in American history, with an unparalleled record of job creation for blacks and Hispanicsâ€”of publicly praising the Charlottesville Nazis and Klansmen as "fine people". This is demonstrably not what Trump said. Biden doesn't care. Why not? Because he's a loathsome human being.

Of course, there's much more. After his wife drove her car through an intersection, got hit by a truck, and died, Biden publicly announced the other driver was driving drunk. Biden knew this was falseâ€”not least because the police investigation had completely cleared the innocent man of wrongdoingâ€”yet he said it anyway, and more than once. Why? Because, again, he's a loathsome human being.

And we haven't even gotten to the time Biden flew his similarly loathsome cokehead son Hunter to China aboard Air Force Two, after which Hunter walked away with what looked exactly like a $1.5 billion dollar bribe for the Biden family. Or the time Biden helped Hunter out in Ukraine, after which (in a spectacular coincidence) he walked away with yet another sinecureâ€”this time worth $3 million dollarsâ€”which, again, looked exactly like a bribe for the Biden family.

I could go on for pages, but enough about Biden. What about his new running mate?

This can all change in a flash depending on political necessity. Maybe she's flip-flopped already, but from what I can discover, Kamala Harris currently supports eliminating rights to private health insurance, providing taxpayer-funded health care to illegal aliens, prosecutors hiding exculpatory evidence, abortion on demand and even infanticide, banning plastic straws, expanding civil forfeiture laws, and dozens, hundreds, of other stupid, grotesque things. Why? Becauseâ€”say it with meâ€”she's a loathsome human being.

Lord knows Trump has his weaknesses. Same as his predecessors. We all do.

But this? This is next level. You put a bunch of devious, destructive puppeteers together with a couple of loathsome human beings willing to act as their puppets...give them all command of the economy, the borders, the federal courts, an immense federal law enforcement bureaucracy, a 1.3 million man military, and all those military weapons...hand them power over 330 million people frazzled by months of mandatory lockdown and riots...and...no. That's one puppet show I don't want to see. That's a puppet show that easily turns into something like a real-life American RagnarÃ¶k pretty quickly. And if there's an American RagnarÃ¶k, a global RagnarÃ¶k could easily follow.

We don't want that. This world's already screwed up enough as it is. That's why I'm saying no to The DNC Puppet Show, starring Joe and Kamala...brought to you by The Control Freak Reptilian Globalist Corporatista Mega Donor Class, Which Disdains You and Everything You Cherish.

I hope everyone else does, too.

