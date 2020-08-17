Image

Mark Steyn

Triggering His Majesty

by Mark Steyn
A Clubman's Notes: The Prisoner of Windsor

https://www.steynonline.com/10568/triggering-his-majesty

Time for a new "Lord Protector"?

Welcome to Part Thirty-One of our latest audio entertainment: The Prisoner of Windsor, my contemporary inversion of Anthony Hope's Ruritanian runaway hit of 1894.

Marc Swerdloff, a First Day Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club from Florida, has been enjoying recent episodes - such as Rudy Elphberg's decision to give a pro-imperialism speech to a teachers' conference:

That was some speech! A tour de comedic force!

And Marc enjoyed the following night's episode, with some of the unintended consequences of the speech:

Laugh out loud funny!

Thank you, Marc. Unfortunately for poor Rudy Elphberg, that speech was the final straw for the various forces ranged against him - which is how in tonight's episode he comes to find himself being beaten up by a police commissioner and a transgender field marshal in the Round Tower of Windsor Castle.

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Part Thirty-One of our tale simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here.

We'll be right back here on Tuesday evening, with Part Thirty-Two of The Prisoner of Windsor. If you're minded to join us in The Mark Steyn Club, you're more than welcome. You can find more information here. And, if you have a chum you think might enjoy Tales for Our Time (so far, we've covered Conan Doyle, H G Wells, Dickens, Conrad, Kipling, Kafka, Gogol, Jack London, Baroness Orczy, Victor Hugo, O Henry, John Buchan, Scott Fitzgerald and more), we have a special Gift Membership.

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

