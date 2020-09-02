Unabated Power Grabs

Greetings friends, and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links on this most lovely un-woke Wednesday. This week, we mark the passing of the Summer of Stupid, Rest in Hell, and the auspicious beginning of Stupendously Sinister September which will definitely get much worse as we inch closer to the American elections in November.

Let's see what's happening around town....

The power grabs continue unabated, despite laughable numbers of China Flu cases (relative to population). Hospitals are not overwhelmed. ICUs are not overwhelmed. The only thing that seems to be overwhelmed is the capacity of elected politicians to actually not behave abominably.

They are excellent at behaving poorly. For example, NYC's mayor continues to raze his city to the ground, despite the evidence that the sky continues not to fall. I think one could reasonably come to the conclusion that it's malice and not imbecility. And still, I predict he will be re-elected.

What do we need? We still need more people willing to stand up for the real normal. Our normal way of life. We need more people recognizing the life-threatening consequences of lockdown, and seeing it not as a bonus, but as an evil, terrible thing. We need more leaders to say Never Again and, as Mark always says, to make it impossible for them to keep doing the wrong thing.

Speaking of hizzzzonor, it was another busy week for the Global Grand Poobah of Content as he once again shared most excellent episodes of The Mark Steyn Show and his political ruminations with us. I refer specifically to Culture, Consequences and the Corner, a Monday Notebook post on Macdonald Falls, and Wokeness and Wetness.

After much foraging through the internet, I did rustle up a few Human Grace stories (YOU'RE WELCOME) and even had some moments of normalcy myself over the past week. I hope you did as well. And now before we adjourn to the week that passed, I'll sign off with this excellent blueprint for how to deal with any cancel culture hyenas that may be baying at your window. This this this is the way you do it. Magnificent.

Enjoy the links (she says, cackling, that kind of uppity, rightwing, suspicious Zionist Jewish mom cackle) and I'll see you in the comments.

North America:

Look what the "Lincoln Project" is up to.

A sober look at race relations in America.

Jewsâ€“take a good look at NYC, a city where, clearly, not all black lives matter. Where not all lives matter.

Tim Pool on why he is voting Trump.

The origin story of the COVID-19 lockdowns (read the whole thing).

One for the D'UH file: exercise and stretching reduce depression in young people.

Death To America, now in America.

Professor sent to Re-Education Gulag after writing "Wuhan Flu" on syllabus.

Ontario doctor cancelled by Canadian media and condemned by Australian MP because of views on treatment for COVID takes to Australian TV to speak.

How stupid, gross and insensitive are the COVID mask fascists? This stupid and gross.

How is this not bigger news?

Chinese Communist Barbarians:

China is a serious threat to all of humanity.

Israel and Jews:

Amazing.

More to come?

History geek out!

How to do Jewish mornings.

Israeli raaaaaaaaacists.

Middle East:

New Middle East.

New Middle East continued: ""The UAE is not the first Arab country to conclude a peace agreement with Israel, and it will definitely not be the last,".

Barbarians.

The Formerly Great Britain:

Libraries must be decolonized because white people are racist or something.

Re-writing history, BLM style.

Peter Hitchens explains the face masks sloooowly.

The loudest non-Jewish voice against anti-Semitism in Britain. (That's the Times of Israel's header, I personally think this guy is also a leading voice against anti-Semitism in Britain as well.)

Europe:

Is Europe waking up to the truth about the COVID scare?

If we shove some migrant feet in his mouth (reminder) will he stop talking?

Meanwhile, oddly enough, France continues to defend the important things.

Humourless and Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

As I always say, beware of the "Helpy People". And when I say "Helpy People" I refer mostly to psychologists and social workers, but most miscellaneous "counsellors" and "therapists" should be included in this category.

Human Grace:

The littlest hero.

When a little kid kept biking around a guy's driveway, he decided to do something about it.

Ciao for now, friends. Have a good safe week.

