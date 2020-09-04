Mac the Knifed

Welcome to the Labor Day/Labour Day weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show, with Mark's farewell to the Summer of Stupid, an Oz Wanker Copperpalooza, Joe Biden's lights out, the near total obliteration of a Canadian icon, lessons from the Rushdie fatwa, and a philosophical poem and sweat-stained song on labor.

Click above to listen.

Mark Steyn Club members interested in using their personal podcast players to listen to The Mark Steyn Show or Mark's series of audio adventures Tales for Our Time can find instructions here - and the RSS page itself here.

If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can peruse the transcripts here. For the full archive of our shows in a handy Netflix-style tile format, please see here.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. As Mark always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it if you're interested you can find more information here.