Mac the Knifed

Welcome to the Labor Day/Labour Day weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show, with Mark's farewell to the Summer of Stupid, an Oz Wanker Copperpalooza, Joe Biden's lights out, the near total obliteration of a Canadian icon, lessons from the Rushdie fatwa, and a philosophical poem and sweat-stained song on labor.
Congratulations on your outstanding effort to bring the most excellent word, "wanker", to American English! I think that is the most times I've ever heard that word in a 10 min. stretch! We boring Americans seem to have settled on variations of the F-word for most of our profanities and pejoritives, so wanker definitely adds some color and depth. I hope it catches on!
I'll have more to say later (there's a surprise), but an easy fix to the handover of the Wanker Cop from pom to Aussie would be to swap in the word "Wankers" to the theme song to Neighbors. A few more alterations and problem solved.