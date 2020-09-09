Liberal Privilege, and a Corrupt Media

On Wednesday I returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. In the course of the broadcast I talked to Donald Trump Jr about The Atlantic's hit job on his dad and other failings of the US media - but we also found time for a few other topics, including the exodus from American cities and its implication for the elections, the new minstrelsy of #BlackLivesMatters, the perils of virtue-signaling when choosing beer names, the psychological unhealthiness of white youth, and much more. Click below to listen: I'll be back on the air tomorrow morning for a rare Thursday edition of The Mark Steyn Show, and tomorrow evening for an appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight". Hope you'll dial us up for one or other. The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of Mark Steyn Club members. For more on the Steyn Club see here.

