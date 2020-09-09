Image

Mark Steyn

Liberal Privilege, and a Corrupt Media

by Mark Steyn
The Rush Limbaugh Show

https://www.steynonline.com/10618/liberal-privilege-and-a-corrupt-media

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

On Wednesday I returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. In the course of the broadcast I talked to Donald Trump Jr about The Atlantic's hit job on his dad and other failings of the US media - but we also found time for a few other topics, including the exodus from American cities and its implication for the elections, the new minstrelsy of #BlackLivesMatters, the perils of virtue-signaling when choosing beer names, the psychological unhealthiness of white youth, and much more. Click below to listen:

I'll be back on the air tomorrow morning for a rare Thursday edition of The Mark Steyn Show, and tomorrow evening for an appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight". Hope you'll dial us up for one or other. The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of Mark Steyn Club members. For more on the Steyn Club see here.

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Tal Bachman: Christians, Come Back
  2. Mac the Knifed
  3. Anything Happen?
  4. The Last Leg Begins
  5. The Girl from Ipanema

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.