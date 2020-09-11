Live Around the Planet: Friday September 11th

On Friday I'll be bringing our Clubland Q&A out of its Covid mothballs to take Steyn Clubbers' questions live around the world for a full hour. It kicks off at 4pm Eastern in North America - that's 8pm Greenwich Mean Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On Thursday I returned to America's Number One primetime TV show to discuss Hollywood's new proposals for art by quota:

"This is the death of art. This is art by quota, and there is no future in it," Steyn told Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight." The author insisted that "creativity depends on the truth. And actually creativity is in decline over the last 100 years," adding that most successful contemporary films are based on comic books created in the early 1960s. "We're dead creatively."

Click below to watch:

As is the way in these dreary times, a fellow over at The Wrap thought Tucker and I were obviously ridiculous without feeling the need to explain why: To the death of opera, sitcoms, etc, I should have added "writing".

On our Clubland Q&A I'm happy to take questions arising from the above and other topics I've been chewing over on air in recent days - the final stretch of the US election, the insanely abnormal New Normal in the UK, Australia and elsewhere. But, as this is our first go-round in quite a while, we'll open it up to other subjects, the broader the better.

It is also the nineteenth anniversary of 9/11. For most of those years, we had formal observances of the day at SteynOnline. We no longer do, because I concluded a while back that the official ceremonies were mere cover for the ongoing betrayal of the dead. Three years ago, the limp evasions of so-called Mad Dog Mattis were the final straw. That said, on today's show, any fresh insights on this evil act are always welcome.

Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you happen to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and in recent days we've welcomed newbies from Bracebridge, Ontario to Melbourne, Victoria; from far San Juan Capistrano to just down the road from me in New Hampshire. So if you've joined this month do fire off a question on any topic that appeals. Indeed, if you've been toying with signing up, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, there's still time to do so and to shoot me a head-scratcher for this week's broadcast. But, if you're not interested in joining or signing up a nephew, no worries, as they say Down Under: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free, so we hope you'll want to tune in.

As soon as we go live, members should log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which). And, if you disagree with my response, then let rip in the comments, and I'll endeavor to address a couple of the objections as we go along.

Clubland Q&A and much of our other content is supported by members of The Mark Steyn Club. We're not paywalling off SteynOnline or any of that nonsense - and in fact this site now offers more free content than ever before in our seventeen-year history. But Club membership does confer a few benefits, including not only participation in our Q&As but also access to Tales for Our Time and our Sunday Poems. Oh, and if you're looking for a birthday present with a difference, do consider a Steyn Club gift membership, and your loved one can bombard me with tough questions throughout 2020.

So see you back here live Friday afternoon at 4pm Eastern Daylight Time. That's 5pm in the Canadian Maritimes, 5.30pm in Newfoundland - and, beyond the Americas, 9pm in London and Dublin; 10pm in Paris and Berlin; 11pm in Moscow and Jerusalem; half-past-midnight in Tehran, for all you Newfoundlanders who move to Iran for the half-hour time zone; 1.45am in Kathmandu, for all you Iranians who move to Nepal to check out the quarter-hour time zone; a wretched 4am alarm call in Hong Kong and Singapore, for which I apologize; a 7am Saturday brekkie in Sydney and Melbourne, which isn't so bad; an even more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in Auckland and beyond; and an eminently civilized gong of 8.45am in the Chatham Islands, my current favorite among those quarter-hour time zones.

But, whatever hour it is where you are, we do hope you'll be able to join us. To listen to the livestream, simply click the "play" icon on the audio player (in certain browsers, the audio will start auto-playing). And to pose a question simply use the comment form below.