Mob du Jour

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Friday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour-plus of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. This latest edition surveys the horizon from the menaced diners of Pittsburgh and Rochester to the proliferating peace deals of the Balkans and Middle East as a big up yours to Persiflage Monteagle III. Along the way I also expand on my thoughts about the death of creativity - and about why I can no longer bear the official observances of 9/11.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it. But I do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as always, some excellent questions on this edition of our Q&A.

Stick with SteynOnline this weekend - we'll have Kathy Shaidle's movie column and our Song of the Week. If you're not yet a member of the Steyn Club and you're minded to consider signing up, you can get more info here. It also makes a splendid gift.

