Virtue-Signaling Unto Death

Today, Thursday, Mark joined Chris Kenny on "The Kenny Report" from Sky News Australia for a quick overview of the American scene - from West Coast wildfires to Biden bungles:

Author and commentator Mark Steyn says the current choice for the Left is whether they want to continue to virtue signal "until the death and destruction of everything that matters" has taken place.

"The choice for liberals, the choice for progressives, the choice for the Left is whether you want actual virtue signalling unto death..."

Mr Steyn said the question is whether those on the left are "prepared to virtue signal about climate change so much that your big fancy house in California burns to the ground".

"Are you prepared to virtue signal about Black Lives Matter so much that you're prepared to let your business be burned down".

