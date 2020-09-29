Debate Night Live

10pm I get that Trump is struggling with key demographics - like "suburban women", who supposedly find him "obnoxious". Tonight is unlikely to change their minds on that. But the only alternative is Biden, and he's doing a very good impression of an old lame incontinent pooch wandering around in circles. You feel sorry for him maybe ...but enough to give him the country?

9.50pm "Just out of curiosity," says Trump, "why did the Mayor of Moscow's wife give Hunter three-and-a-half million dollars?" Wallace, affronted at a candidate who asks sharper questions than the moderator, rouses himself to object to Trump straying beyond the bounds of the format. The formats of these debates are bollocks, and I'm glad to see someone punching through them.

9.45pm Trump's answer on the $750 was not good. That year he'd paid millions of dollars to the IRS, and the IRS replied, "Thanks for that. By the way, there's still 750 bucks outstanding." It was an add-on, not his total tax liability. I know whereof I speak because the f**kers did the same thing to me not so long ago. It shouldn't be difficult to put that $750 number to bed.

9.40pm This is difficult to watch, because it's cringey-awful not fun-awful. But the core reality is that Trump is making Biden look like a guy who can't handle Trump. And in a normal political environment that would prove decisive: people don't vote for the beta-male, especially one who seems totally exhausted and is visibly trying to recall his lines and numbers. But these are not normal times, and the inability to conduct a normal presidential debate is a consequence of that.

9.22pm Biden: "Will you shut up, man?"

Trump: "The people understand, Joe."

9.20pm Okay, Biden's already wobbling on the tightrope. In the initial two-minute answer, Joe kinda sorta managed to half-remember the point he wanted to make. In the free-for-all, he's stumbling around and falling back on verbal props - "Look, here's the deal... Here's the deal... Here's the deal..."

Trump seems to grasp that he needs to land a knockout punch, and the best way to do that is to keep interrupting Biden because he's not nimble enough to respond. It risks looking rude, but that's what Biden did to Paul Ryan in 2012.

8.55pm EDT Is "live blogging" still a thing? In the Conrad Black case, I was the first guy to "live blog" a criminal trial, to the point where one of the defense counsel laughed out loud in court reading on his Blackberry my near contemporaneous mockery of the prosecution's closing argument. But blogging faded, and the last time we tried this was Election Night four years ago. Still, we'll give it a go - unless, as my old chums at The Spectator have it, the most anticipated showdown in decades turns out to be just the usual yawneroo. The tediously over-formatted debates preferred by American TV tend inevitably to go that way, and one notes that the choice of topics announced for tonight seems consciously to avoid many subjects that might sharpen the differences - such as immigration, which I hope, notwithstanding its formal exclusion, the President manages to bring up tonight.

For my part, I thought candidate Trump was far more effective in the primary debates (the Rosie O'Donnell answer, the putdowns of Jeb and Rand Paul) than in the face-offs with Hillary (aside from "You'd be in jail", a flash of the old primary Trump). So I'd like to see 2015 Trump on stage tonight. Here's how I put it almost five years ago:

Maybe Rove is right [about message discipline]. But as a practical matter it's led to the stilted robotic artificiality of the eternally on-message candidate - which is one of the things that normal people hate about politics. And Trump's messages are so clear that he doesn't have to 'stay on' them. People get them instantly: On Thursday he did a little bit of audience participation. 'Who's going to pay for the wall?' And everyone yelled back, 'Mexico!' He may appear to be totally undisciplined, yet everyone's got the message.

An apparently undisciplined guy who nevertheless puts over his message brilliantly: that's the most effective Trump.

As for Joe Biden staying "on message", I would be surprised. But the whole Dementia Joe thing is so baked in by now that the "Come on, mans" and the quartermasters-in-the-ladies'-department rabbit-holes may be regarded as charming and endearing. Alternatively, as I posited the other day, it may just be the most ingenious head-fake in political history, and a sharp, focused, ruthlessly forensic Biden will slice and dice Trump in the first five minutes. We shall see.

