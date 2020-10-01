A Second Act Switcheroo

On Wednesday Mark returned to the ratings phenomenon "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss, inevitably, the presidential debate:

Steyn noted that Trump should have provided more "pithy responses" during the debate and just let Joe Biden "exhaust himself" trying to explain his policy position on "environmentally-friendly window treatments." "Nobody's voting on climate change, it's 37th on people's list of priorities, it wasn't on the list of original topics for debate which has to be issued three weeks in advance for some reason and [Trump] should've just said 'there's a pandemic, there's a lockdown, there's looting and burning on the streets of American cities â€” nobody cares about climate change.'"

