Last Laughs and Sweet Spots

Mark's duties on Rush this week somewhat conflicted with our regular schedule, so welcome instead to a special extended edition of The Mark Steyn Show for this Columbus Day and Canadian Thanksgiving weekend. Mark gives an update not so much on Campaign 2020 but on the integrity of the American state, and gives a big-picture view of why the wider west reacted to China's provocations as it did. There's also another edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, a brace of poems for Columbus and 1492, and farewells to a High Tory and a blue teenager.

