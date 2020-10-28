Because It's 2020

Greetings my pretties, and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. This has been another really busy week for your SteynOnline In-House Jewish Mother. In addition to regular domestic and professional duties (and almost professional-level domestic performances if I do say so myself), keeping an eye on politics and world events this week was generally anxiety-provoking and a YUGE downer. Therefore, you'll be happy to know that the Human Grace section this week is actually quite robust. Hopefully, it will be a kind of psychological opposing force to all the truly gross guck out there in the internet ether and in the world right now, at least a kind of temporary fix.

At the outset, I'd like to present two items for your consideration. First, from the great Lord Conrad Black: "The Coronavirus Hysteria Will Soon Come To An End". From his keyboard to G-d's ears and the policymakers' brains. I so, so, so, so, SO hope Lord Black is right about this. At this point, I don't care if Canadians have to be dragged to the real normal by their ears and eyelashes by Orange Man Bad. Just Get. It. Done.

Here's another measured, reasoned article by the epidemiologists who are being censored by Big Tech and Big Social. Do read the whole thing. The "collateral" damage is catastrophic. Not a day goes by when I don't hear a story from close friends and acquaintances about devastating preventable personal human destruction â€“ suicides, depression, anxiety. It has to end, but it won't till we make it end. At least the lawsuits are coming, and at least citizens are protesting.

As we approach American election day, I grow more trepidatious. I predict a Trump victory, with dark forces assaulting and contesting Trump victory with frankly demonic levels of enthusiasm. A Trump victory is a declaration of war for the political left and they have had their troops in place and their foot soldiers activated for quite some time. I normally love being right. But this is something I'd really be delighted to be wrong about (the demonic part, not the Trump victory).

Take care one and all, and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

Lawsuits are probably the only way to get politicians to stop doing the wrong thing.

More lawsuits will likely be en route here, but in the meantime, here's some parents taking the lead.

Another lawsuit: students demand tuition refunds for classes moved online. Online is simply an inferior product. A lot of students have been hit with a classic bait and switch and they should be suing.

Pushing back in Quebec.

Can this guy please just go away, and shut up forever already?!?!? Why does anyone listen to this megalomaniacal, ghoulish, dumpster dive of a doctor?

NY is dead.

Lawyer Ron Coleman on the targeting of Jews in New York and the tyranny of Big Social Media.

A devastating summary of the Governor of Death's modus vivendi.

NY is dangerous for Jews.

~

Israel and Jews:

President Trump sucks at Hitlering.

New Middle East. Here also.

~

Big Tech:

How to scrub your social media history.

~

Europe:

Really pissed that I have to be in any way impressed with the French, but it's 2020 so...

~

Formerly Great Britain:

This woman should be the Prime Minister of Britain instead of Doris Johnson.

Crazy, tyrannical lock down rules making Welsh stores look like Israeli grocery stores at Passover, covering all the bread.

Apparently books are not essential for human life in Crazy Wales.

Parents fearful because of balding old migrant man pretending to be a high school student. Hint: HELLO! It's actually not enough just to be ever so politely fearful. A little action is needed. What's wrong with Britons?

Other misc Britons:

Shot: "Let's go pick up some chicks."

Chaser: Bradford!

~

Down Under (New Zealand):

Behold: ChiComm 19 Internment Camps, coming soon to Canada.

~

Kook and Humourless Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

This is not satire.

Can't add much to this. Well played, Sebastian Gorka, well played.

The left is now doxxing nuns.

Oy to the Vey.

~

Human Grace:

Honouring a WW2 veteran very carefully.

At age 102, another WW2 veteran finally makes a dream come true.

"Now our family is complete."

Glorious.

Gotta love Dolly.

"James doesn't need to be fixed, and he's perfect just how he is."

"Have a positive mind, have a positive mind. Things will get better tomorrow."

When you finally get Sailor of the Quarter...

Simply amazing.

"In all honesty, we were offered 15 terminations..."

Behind every woman...

