Mark Steyn

Shock and Orr

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Friday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour-plus of my answers to questions (and election predictions!) from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. This latest edition covered Bobby Orr's endorsement of Trump, Amazon's dickering with Sweden, the swingiest swing states, Trump as Tasmanian devil, whether Biden's up to dinner with the Queen, and much more.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it. But I do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as always, some excellent questions on this edition of our Q&A, and we'll pick up some of the ones we didn't get to in the days ahead.

I'll be back right here in a couple of hours for Part Two of this year's Halloween horror Tale for Our Time - no, not Night of the Dangling Chad but a story from Lord Byron's personal physician while holed up at Lake Geneva - The Vampyre.

Stick with SteynOnline this weekend for campaign updates plus (just to stop you going nuts) Kathy Shaidle's movie date. On Sunday night I'll be joining Tucker on the telly for a special edition of America's primetime powerhouse, and on Monday morning I'll be back with "Fox & Friends".

Tales for Our Time and Clubland Q&A are made possible by The Mark Steyn Club. If you're not yet a member of the Steyn Club and you're minded to consider signing up, you can get more info here. It also makes a splendid gift.

ON THE AIR

This weekend Mark joins Tucker on a special Sunday edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight live on Fox News at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific.

