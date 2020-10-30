Election Day Minus Four: Live Around the Planet

Today, Friday, I'll be conducting another Clubland Q&A, live around the world at 4pm Eastern in North America - that's 8pm Greenwich Mean Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On today's edition I'm happy to take questions arising from the various aspects of the US election countdown and the ChiCom lockdown I've been chewing over on TV and in print in the last week - but as always we'll open it up to other subjects as the hour proceeds. And, as we're only days from America's rendezvous with destiny, I'll be happy to hear Steyn Clubbers' predictions of what's going to happen and who'll win what - the more specific the better.

Come to that, why don't we incentivize it? After Tuesday night (or the Supreme Court or Joint Chiefs of Staff coup, whichever is determinative), I'll give away one Steyn Store $100 gift certificate apiece for whichever Q&A-er today gets closest to a) the Electoral College results; b) the overall Senate score; c) the House of Representatives; and d) one other genius prediction that never occurred to me. (The deadline for predictions is midnight Eastern tonight.)

Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you happen to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question or make one of those predictions. We love to hear from brand new members, and in recent days we've welcomed newbies from almost every battleground state plus South Australia, New Brunswick, and various other non-battleground places. So if you've joined this month do fire off a question on any angle of the election or ChiCom-19 or whatever's on your mind. Indeed, if you've been toying with signing up, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, there's still time to do so and to shoot me a head-scratcher for this week's broadcast. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say Down Under: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in.

As soon as we go live, members should log-in and submit their queries and predictions via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which). And, if you disagree with my response, then let rip in the comments, and I'll endeavor to address a couple of the objections as we go along.

It's a double-bill of horrors over the next few days - Halloween and then the hideous inferno of election chaos, lawsuits, riots, chads. I'll be on the telly with Tucker for his Sunday special this weekend and then with "Fox & Friends" on Monday morning. If you fancy a break from election stress, check out the comparatively lesser horrors of this year's Halloween Tale for Our Time - The Vampyre.

So see you back here live Friday afternoon at 4pm Eastern Daylight Time. That's 5pm in the Canadian Maritimes, 5.30pm in Newfoundland - and, beyond the Americas, 8pm in London and Dublin; 9pm in Paris and Berlin; 10pm in Jerusalem; 11pm in Moscow and Istanbul.

But, whatever hour it is where you are, we do hope you'll be able to join us. To listen to the livestream, simply click the "play" icon on the audio player (in certain browsers, the audio will start auto-playing). And to pose a question simply use the comment form below.