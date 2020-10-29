A Rainy Night on Lake Geneva

If you need a twenty-minute nightly respite from the 24/7 hyper-politics of the next week, welcome to the fortieth audio adventure in our popular series Tales for Our Time and our annual Halloween horror story. Before we get to this year's chiller, thank you for all your kind comments, still incoming, about The Prisoner of Windsor, my contemporary inversion of The Prisoner of Zenda. Washington State Steyn Clubber Gary Alexander writes:

Before starting this latest gem, I want to HIGHLY recommend you all do some 'binge listening' to The Prisoner of Windsor if you haven't started it. I listened to two and said 'He can't keep this up,' but he did. This parody of today's insanity is best piled upon your ear and brain in generous multi-chapter portions per day. It FINALLY makes that stupid emoji symbol "Rolling on the Floor Laughing" make some sort of sense. Kudos to Mark for writing and delivering this modern masterpiece filled with zingers and comic voices a tonic for this time of total insanity in all other media.

That's very generous of you, Gary. Too kind. But maybe we'll do a Rupert of Hentzau sequel for next year.

Ahead of that, you'll be glad to hear that for our fortieth tale we're eschewing this Steyn bloke in favor of a genuine practicing author. Well, actually, he was a practicing physician - and the guy he was practising on was Lord Byron. They were holed up in the meteorologically miserable "year without a summer" of 1816 in a Swiss villa, with three house guests of artistic bent and partial to literary parlor games. And from one such late-night competition came two of the great enduring creatures of the horror genre, as I recount in my introduction. The first was Mary Shelley's Frankenstein; the second was the work of the doctor in the house, John William Polidori:

It happened that in the midst of the dissipations attendant upon a London winter, there appeared at the various parties of the leaders of the ton a nobleman, more remarkable for his singularities, than his rank. He gazed upon the mirth around him, as if he could not participate therein. Apparently, the light laughter of the fair only attracted his attention, that he might by a look quell it, and throw fear into those breasts where thoughtlessness reigned. Those who felt this sensation of awe, could not explain whence it arose: some attributed it to the dead grey eye, which, fixing upon the object's face, did not seem to penetrate, and at one glance to pierce through to the inward workings of the heart; but fell upon the cheek with a leaden ray that weighed upon the skin it could not pass. His peculiarities caused him to be invited to every house; all wished to see him, and those who had been accustomed to violent excitement, and now felt the weight of ennui, were pleased at having something in their presence capable of engaging their attention...

And thus we meet the Vampyre - eight decades before Bram Stoker and Count Dracula.

