Welcome to the thirtieth radio serial in our popular series Tales for Our Time, and it's a spooky tale we'll be running nightly in these days before All Hallows' Eve. This comes by way of persistent request over the last two years. Thus Robert, a First Fortnight Member of The Mark Steyn Club from Ottawa:

And for Tales for Our Time, what about Algernon Blackwood's The Wendigo (greatest Canadian novella ever)?

The Wendigo was written by Algernon Blackwood in 1910 and first appeared in a collection called The Lost Valley and Other Stories. Over the ensuing decades, it came to eclipse both the eponymous Lost Valley and the other stories, too - and today it stands (with "The Willows") as one of the twin pillars on which Blackwood's reputation rests. Our tale begins on the edge of the Ontario wilderness:

A considerable number of hunting parties were out that year without finding so much as a fresh trail; for the moose were uncommonly shy, and the various Nimrods returned to the bosoms of their respective families with the best excuses the facts of their imaginations could suggest. Dr Cathcart, among others, came back without a trophy; but he brought instead the memory of an experience which he declares was worth all the bull moose that had ever been shot. But then Cathcart, of Aberdeen, was interested in other things besides mooseâ€”amongst them the vagaries of the human mind...

In my introduction to this story, I tell a little of Algernon Blackwood's autobiography and the circumstances that brought him from a Kentish boyhood to the wilds of Canada:

I remember clear night-skies ablaze with brilliant stars; I remember the moon rising behind the black wall of forest across the water. All night the river sang and whispered... The wonder of the present dominated. These woods, this river, ruled the world, and somewhere in the heart of that old forest the legendary Wendigo ...had its awful lair.

The legendary Wendigo? What's that? Well, we're about to find out. To hear me read Part One, prefaced by my own introduction to Algernon Blackwood's tale, Mark Steyn Club members should please click here and log-in.

One other benefit to membership is our Comment Club privileges. So, whether you agree that this is all time greatest Canadian novella, or you'd rather listen to Justin Trudeau read Little Black Sambo, then feel free to comment away below. And do join us tomorrow for Part Two of The Wendigo.