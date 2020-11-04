Election Day Plus One

9am Eastern Okay, I've had two hours of sleep (and twenty minutes to load up the trunk and head to the bank to clear out my checking account) and we're back. Our Election Night live coverage ended when the election mysteriously ground to a halt in the early hours first in Pennsylvania and then everywhere else. On a grey morning after, our thought for the day comes from the late Zimbabwean president the Reverend Canaan Banana, with whom readers of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade will be familiar:

In 1997, Jefta Dube, a former bodyguard of Banana's, claimed that, at State House one night, the President had slipped a sleeping draught into his drink. Mr Dube came round to find himself on a duvet naked from the waist down, with a smiling Mr Banana hovering over his trouserless thighs.

"While you were sleeping," said the President, "we helped ourselves" - not the words a chap wants to wake up to.

While America was sleeping, the Dems helped themselves.

The Electoral College score remains: Biden 238, Trump 213.

That's a spectacular over-performance by the Republican candidate: For months the RealClearPolitics map has shown Trump stuck on 125 electoral-college votes, day in, week out.

But Joe's minders may be under-performing just good enough to save the day. A big bunch of Dem votes turned up in Michigan's Ingham County (Lansing) cutting Trump's statewide lead from 1.3 per cent to 0.5 per cent. In Wisconsin, a similar process is playing out.

In Washington, Judge Emmett Sullivan ...if that name rings a bell, he's the eminent jurist who decided to keep Michael Flynn's case going even though the prosecutor has thrown in the towel and checked out ...Judge Sullivan is now applying the same principle to the election. From yesterday's court order, appointing himself Postmaster-General-Election:

It is hereby ORDERED that, beginning no later than 12:30 PM EST today, Defendants shall send Postal Service inspectors or their designees, to processing facilities in the following Districts and direct them to sweep the facilities between 12:30 PM EST and 3:00 PM EST to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery: Central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Detroit, Colorado/Wyoming, Atlanta, Houston, Alabama, Northern New England, Greater South Carolina, South Florida, Lakeland, and Arizona.

From the very first entry in my election-night coverage at 7pm Eastern last night:

I'm reasonably confident that Trump will win - but not so confident that he won't have it stolen from him, as is already underway in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

That's where we are.

See you on the telly with Tucker.