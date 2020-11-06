Election Day Plus Three

Welcome to the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show. Mark surveys the world's greatest electoral heist of the democratic era, reflects on the long sordid history of corrupt American cities, offers an extended edition of Mark's Mailbox, and fondly recalls a favorite department store of a lost America.
Click above to listen.
Mark Steyn Club members who wish to use their personal podcast players to listen to The Mark Steyn Show or Tales for Our Time can find instructions here - and the RSS page itself here.
If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can peruse the transcripts here. For the full archive of our shows in a handy Netflix-style tile format, please see here.
The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. As Mark always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but if you're curious you can find more information here.
Comment on this item (members only)
Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:
Member Login
6 Member Comments
Never mind the fake democracy of the presidential election. Pay attention to direct democracy - the direct ballots and referendums throughout any number of states in the USA - and you'll see that this is the ONLY democracy that puts the people in power, instead of the politicians. There we've won, all of us in the demos - and the liberals have lost. Rejoice! Rejoice!
Looking forward to a good listen.
This morning, I continued my journey through the Sunday poems, aka Mark's big money retirement fund. Focused on Kipling, never a bad idea.
After listening toThe Gods of the Copybook Headings, I decided we need to come up with Mark's Maxims.
I suggest:
- The future belongs to those who show up
- Win the debate, don't end it
I know there are many more. I'm tired and frustrated and not at the top of my game. Please suggest as you see fit.
Thanks in advance for sharing.
The patrician Republicans can now return to their declining ways. Winning means having to govern. They never really wanted to win.... not popular in DC. And then there is John Roberts. His job is secure from conservative backlash as any replacement would be Left now. The Left can choose to replace him any time should he be "discovered" to be the "John Roberts" of Lolita Express manifest. There are lines to be towed.
What if an election was being stolen and nobody cared? The drift of the Dems has always been toward communism. Well, they want it now but will they want it when it is irreversible? If we can't pull this out of the fire, I hope they eventually collapse on the shore and recite those final lines from Planet of the Apes. Ben Franklin was right.
I didn't know there was a John Roberts in the Epstein thing? Has anyone ever seriously suggested that? It would make sense, though, given the way he votes. I remember when he cast the deciding vote for Obamacare and conservatives were livid, including Mark. At the time, there was serious discussion that the Deep State had the goods on him so they would basically own him for the duration of his tenure on the court. As you suggested, he's more useful to the Dems as their puppet on SCOTUS as he gives them political cover as a GOP appointment, but they might out him in the future (or convince him to step down) to get their own judge in there.
Mark
Thanks again
Trump should resign 12/31/20 . Have President Pence pardon him from any open items ... get out of Dodge
Let Pence turn over the reigns to team sleepy and in 24 President Pence can run against President Harris
Trump really should leave early . and give the symbolic middle something to everyone who let him down
Miles Davis is known for A Kind Of Blue.
Your post should be titled, A Kind Of Beautiful.
Well done, Chuck, I hope Trump is listening.