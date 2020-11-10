Image

Mark Steyn

Election Day Plus Seven

by Mark Steyn
The Rush Limbaugh Show

https://www.steynonline.com/10753/election-day-plus-seven

On Tuesday I returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. In the course of the programme I assessed the state of the post-election ructions, including the unethical treachery of the President's big-name law firm. The callers included Sandra from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, who told me how she had her vote stolen . Click below to listen:

For that brave band who enjoy me in vision, please join me with Tucker Carlson tomorrow night, Wednesday, coast to coast across America. Ahead of that, right here at SteynOnline, we'll have our weekly edition of Laura's Links and the Veterans Day/Remembrance Day edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

Todd Herman will be in for Rush on Wednesday, and - fingers crossed - Rush will be back Thursday.

