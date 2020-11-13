Live Around the Planet: Friday November 13th

Today, Friday, I'll be conducting another Clubland Q&A, live around the world at 4pm Eastern in North America - that's 9pm Greenwich Mean Time, the clocks having gone back for Joe Biden's "dark winter". We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On today's edition I'm happy to take questions arising from the various aspects of the US election countdown and the ChiCom lockdown I've been chewing over on Rush, Tucker and elsewhere in the last week - but as always we'll open it up to other subjects as the hour proceeds.

We'll also keep an eye on any of the day's developments. On the one hand, President Trump has won a clear legal victory:

"[The] Court concludes that Respondent Kathy Boockvar, in her official capacity as Secretary of the Commonwealth, lacked statutory authority to issue the November 1, 2020, guidance to Respondents County Board of Elections insofar as that guidance purported to change the deadline..," Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt's ruling reads. "Accordingly, the Court hereby ORDERS that Respondents County Boards of Elections are enjoined from counting any ballots that have been segregated."

On the other hand, the Big Shut Up is accelerating, and sees no need to wait for any new regime. Abigail Shrier, who's written for Newsweek and The Wall Street Journal and is no one's idea of a fringe whacko, released a book back in the summer called Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters. Last night Ms Shrier Tweeted:

Target.com just made my book disappear. Does it bother anyone that Woke activists and spineless corporations now determine what Americans are allowed to read?

Apparently not. A major American retailer just removed an item from its shelves on the say-so of a single anonymous Tweeter whose solitary complaint cannot be viewed because "only approved followers" can view his/her/zher Tweets. Yet that lone "protected" Tweet was enough to disappear Abigail Shrier's book. From the woke totalitarians of Target:

Thank you so much for bringing this to our attention. We have removed this book from our assortment.

I'm not sure I've ever been in a Target, but I certainly have no plans to do so henceforth. I don't do business with thugs.

So see you back here live Friday afternoon at 4pm Eastern Standard Time.

