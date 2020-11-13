Image

Mark Steyn

When an Old Friend Calls...

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/10759/when-an-old-friend-calls

Programming note: I'll be making a rare Friday appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight", live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. Hope you'll tune in.

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Friday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour-plus of my answers to questions (and election predictions!) from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. This first post-Election Day edition covered the state of play in Trump legal challenges, Biden's transitioning transition team, loathing the lockdowns, and much more.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it. But I do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as always, some excellent questions on this edition of our Q&A, and we'll pick up some of the ones we didn't get to in the days ahead.

Aside from my Tucker hit, stick with SteynOnline this weekend for music, movies and more.

Clubland Q&A is made possible by The Mark Steyn Club. If you're not yet a member of the Steyn Club and you're minded to consider signing up, you can get more info here. It also makes a splendid gift.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

