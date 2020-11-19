The Decapitator's Veto

On Wednesday Steyn returned to the ratings phenomenon "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss the "President-Elect"'s proposed head of the "US Agency for Global Media" - a man called Richard Stengel, who wants to amend the First Amendment because it "should not protect hateful speech that can cause violence by one group against another".

Mark was not impressed by this man.

Tucker rounded out the segment by bringing up the strange misshapen Christmas tree that now presides over the ruins of midtown Manhattan. Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here. We congratulate Tucker on his runaway ratings success and its resilience during Fox's post-election wobbles.

