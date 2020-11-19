Image

Mark Steyn

The Decapitator's Veto

Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/10761/the-decapitator-veto

On Wednesday Steyn returned to the ratings phenomenon "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss the "President-Elect"'s proposed head of the "US Agency for Global Media" - a man called Richard Stengel, who wants to amend the First Amendment because it "should not protect hateful speech that can cause violence by one group against another".

Mark was not impressed by this man.

Tucker rounded out the segment by bringing up the strange misshapen Christmas tree that now presides over the ruins of midtown Manhattan. Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here. We congratulate Tucker on his runaway ratings success and its resilience during Fox's post-election wobbles.

If you prefer Mark in non-visual formats, join him tomorrow for the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show - and on Saturday for his latest audio adventure in Tales for Our Time.

The Mark Steyn Show and Tales for Our Time are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a great gift membership.

