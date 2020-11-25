Thanksgiving in Lockdown

Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours. I was in for Tucker on"Tucker Carlson Tonight" for what was a very bizarre and disturbing Thanksgiving Eve, in which the governors of American states tell you to fuhggedabout family and friends, and then they jet off or go to fancy restaurants. Click below to watch:
For those who prefer me in non-visual formats, I'll be back in a few hours for more traditional Thanksgiving observances - and then later in the day for another episode of our current Tale for Our Time - P G Wodehouse's view of the New York underworld in Psmith, Journalist.
Tales for Our Time is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. If you're minded to give absent loved ones a Thanksgiving gift in lieu of turkey and all the trimmings, we hope you'll consider a Club gift membership.
6 Member Comments
Eat your butterball and scram! Loved the guest hosting, love the guest host! The best part of this Thanksgiving is over for me. I had to drive to El Paso to get my bird this year. Surprised they didn't have them all
masked up with instructions for quarantining after crossing state line. Uh oh, I think a deputy just pulled up the driveway. Honey, did you mask the turkey?
Outstanding opening monologue and great show, Mark! Never have we needed a flash of Steynian wit more than we do now.
I only caught part of Mark's excellent TV guest-hosting, and hoped he'd opine as he did on his recent show, "Express Checkout" - in particular his Mailbox segment (at 30:20). But I'm guessing the TV topics and script had to be carefully pre-approved: I was surprised and pleased he was permitted to refer to *President* Trump!
PS. Any thoughts on the PA State Legislature hearing today? Some pretty serious shenanigans took place before, during and after November 3rd according to several witnesses. Or are these merely "baseless allegations", as reported by the MSM?
Damn... Mark on fire tonight.
Mark . Whether it's subbing for Rush..or Tucker and reading Tales of our Time you're the best
Dear Mark: Congratulations on the special edition tonight, you've never been better, and I mean the video; the expression when they cut back from Gov. Wolf talking about the exchange of fluids should be hung on every refrigerator door in the country of everyone looking to start shedding a few pounds the day after Thanksgiving.So happy Thanksgiving.