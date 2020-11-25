Image

Mark Steyn

Thanksgiving in Lockdown

by Mark Steyn
Mark in for Tucker

https://www.steynonline.com/10793/thanksgiving-in-lockdown

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours. I was in for Tucker on"Tucker Carlson Tonight" for what was a very bizarre and disturbing Thanksgiving Eve, in which the governors of American states tell you to fuhggedabout family and friends, and then they jet off or go to fancy restaurants. Click below to watch:

For those who prefer me in non-visual formats, I'll be back in a few hours for more traditional Thanksgiving observances - and then later in the day for another episode of our current Tale for Our Time - P G Wodehouse's view of the New York underworld in Psmith, Journalist.

Tales for Our Time is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. If you're minded to give absent loved ones a Thanksgiving gift in lieu of turkey and all the trimmings, we hope you'll consider a Club gift membership.

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

ON THE AIR

On Wednesday Mark will guest host Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Express Checkout
  2. A Whale of a Tale
  3. A Se'nnight of Steyn, November 16-22
  4. Now, Voyager
  5. The Decapitator's Veto

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image