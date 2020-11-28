The Shenanigan Express

On Friday I was back in the anchor's chair for a full hour on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" - which, to judge from Twitter, is a more controversial hangout than it was a fortnight back. Nevertheless, in Tucker's absence, we started with President Trump's decision to go to Georgia in an effort to keep the Senate out of Chuck Schumer's hands. Sample quote courtesy of the Instapundit:

Click below to watch:

Immediately afterwards we had some breaking news on the WuFlu vaccine front:

Dr Marc Siegel followed with a few thoughts on the Supreme Court's slapdown of Andrew Cuomo's restraints on church services. Ned Ryun, Deroy Murdock and Gordon Chang were also on hand. My thanks to all who tuned in: We very much appreciate it. You can watch the full edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here.

