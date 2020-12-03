Image

Mark Steyn

Good Cop-Defunder, Bad Cop-Defunder

Tucker Carlson Tonight

On Wednesday Steyn joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss the supposed spat between Barack Obama and "the Squad". He was not persuaded this was a genuine "feud" - not when both sides of the Democrat Party agree on all the important stuff, like voter fraud in Shenanigan County. Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here.

If you prefer Mark in non-visual formats, he'll be back later today with another edition of The Mark Steyn Show - and another episode of his current Tale for Our Time, P G Wodehouse's Psmith, Journalist.

The Mark Steyn Show and Tales for Our Time are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a great gift membership.

en

