Good Cop-Defunder, Bad Cop-Defunder

On Wednesday Steyn joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss the supposed spat between Barack Obama and "the Squad". He was not persuaded this was a genuine "feud" - not when both sides of the Democrat Party agree on all the important stuff, like voter fraud in Shenanigan County. Click below to watch:

