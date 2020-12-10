Quantum of Swalwell

On Wednesday I joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss Eric Swalwell being compromised by Chi-spy Fang Fang, which sounds like an Ian Fleming honey trap even before Eric got out the black tie and shirt studs. Apparently, you're required to notify the FBI if you're a Congressman dating an asset of a hostile foreign power ...but it's on the honor system. Seriously.
One sympathizes, of course, with poor ol' Swalwell, who found himself "compromised" and like Jimmy Cagney vis Ã vis Shanghai Lil:
I learned to love her
The little devil
Was just a butterfly
But you discover
Something on the level
Shining in her eye...
Click below to watch:
Much of the Internet chatter, alas, was focused on my reach-for-the-skies hair. Look, it's not complicated: There's no shows, no symphonies, no rock gigs, no ballet, no opera, no nightclubs... The last live entertainment in the western world is watching my hair grow. It grew an eighth of an inch during last night's broadcast, and at least one guy appreciated it. Enjoy it while you can: hair today, gone tomorrow.
You can see the full hour of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here.
If you prefer my coiffure in non-visual formats, I'll be back tomorrow with another edition of The Mark Steyn Show - and there's always my most recent Tale for Our Time, P G Wodehouse's Psmith, Journalist.
2 Member Comments
To hear the de-Fang-Fanged Swalwell who has been fully onboard weaponizing Federal agencies as long as those agencies are weaponized against Trump and Trumpsters suddenly whining about supposedly weaponized agencies when he is the victim is risible. Sociopathy is running rampant in the Democrat party.
The history of Democratic politicians taking money from Chinese nationals goes back to the Bill Clinton years. Remember Charlie Trie and the selling of the Lincoln Bedroom for campaign donations?
And, it dovetails nicely with the tape of the Chinese economist Tucker played on his show Tuesday where he bragged that China had their men at the top of our government from 1992-2016.
Hair looked good, Mark. Any chance you will debut an Elvis-style pompadour for your next Tucker appearance?