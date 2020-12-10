Quantum of Swalwell

On Wednesday I joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss Eric Swalwell being compromised by Chi-spy Fang Fang, which sounds like an Ian Fleming honey trap even before Eric got out the black tie and shirt studs. Apparently, you're required to notify the FBI if you're a Congressman dating an asset of a hostile foreign power ...but it's on the honor system. Seriously.

One sympathizes, of course, with poor ol' Swalwell, who found himself "compromised" and like Jimmy Cagney vis Ã vis Shanghai Lil:

I learned to love her

The little devil

Was just a butterfly

But you discover

Something on the level

Shining in her eye...

Much of the Internet chatter, alas, was focused on my reach-for-the-skies hair. Look, it's not complicated: There's no shows, no symphonies, no rock gigs, no ballet, no opera, no nightclubs... The last live entertainment in the western world is watching my hair grow. It grew an eighth of an inch during last night's broadcast, and at least one guy appreciated it. Enjoy it while you can: hair today, gone tomorrow.

