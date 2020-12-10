Image

Mark Steyn

Quantum of Swalwell

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/10846/quantum-of-swalwell

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Left: Swalwell. Eric Swalwell.

Right: Fang. Fang Fang.

On Wednesday I joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss Eric Swalwell being compromised by Chi-spy Fang Fang, which sounds like an Ian Fleming honey trap even before Eric got out the black tie and shirt studs. Apparently, you're required to notify the FBI if you're a Congressman dating an asset of a hostile foreign power ...but it's on the honor system. Seriously.

One sympathizes, of course, with poor ol' Swalwell, who found himself "compromised" and like Jimmy Cagney vis Ã  vis Shanghai Lil:

I learned to love her
The little devil
Was just a butterfly
But you discover
Something on the level
Shining in her eye...

Click below to watch:

Much of the Internet chatter, alas, was focused on my reach-for-the-skies hair. Look, it's not complicated: There's no shows, no symphonies, no rock gigs, no ballet, no opera, no nightclubs... The last live entertainment in the western world is watching my hair grow. It grew an eighth of an inch during last night's broadcast, and at least one guy appreciated it. Enjoy it while you can: hair today, gone tomorrow.

You can see the full hour of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here.

If you prefer my coiffure in non-visual formats, I'll be back tomorrow with another edition of The Mark Steyn Show - and there's always my most recent Tale for Our Time, P G Wodehouse's Psmith, Journalist.

The Mark Steyn Show and Tales for Our Time are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a gift membership that makes a terrific Christmas present.

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Full of It in Fulton
  2. A Bureaucracy for Life
  3. Seven Days in Shenanistan
  4. They Didn't Believe Me
  5. Ikiru

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image