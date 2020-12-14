Time Basement-Dweller of the Year

On Monday Mark returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on The Rush Limbaugh Show. In the course of the programme the various members of the Electoral College met to vote for Biden as president - while, in certain states, an alternative slate of electors met to maintain Trump in office. Aside from all that, we also addressed Time magazine's absurd choice for Man of the Year, the real Man of the Year (Chairman Xi) and his many triumphs, and the curious timing of both the Hunter Biden revelations and the sudden concern about Senator Feinstein's "cognitive decline". All that plus a detour into Australian legal drama. Click below to listen: As to that Mark Steyn Cruise Mr Snerdley and Mark were talking about, you can find more details about that here. And, if you're interested in giving the gift of Mark Steyn Club membership for Christmas, you can find more details here.

