Mark Steyn

He Had Me At "You Muthaf***ers!"

Tucker Carlson Tonight

Tom Cruise demonstrating how to fly while social distancing

On Wednesday Mark joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss Tom Cruise's expletive laden tirade at two of his Mission Impossible 37 crew he caught "about 6.5 feet" apart.

You can see the full hour of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here.

If you prefer Mark in non-visual formats, he'll be back tomorrow with another edition of The Mark Steyn Show - and there's always his most recent Tale for Our Time, P G Wodehouse's Psmith, Journalist. Our Christmas Tales begin later this week.

The Mark Steyn Show and Tales for Our Time are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a gift membership that makes a terrific Christmas present.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

