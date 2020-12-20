Nonplussed at Christmas by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes: Three Wise Guys

December 20, 2020

Welcome to the second of The Mark Steyn Club's Christmas Tales for Our Time this holiday season. We're spending a few nights with Damon Runyon, famed for Guys & Dolls but with a few Yuletide yarns tucked away in the back of the oeuvre. In tonight's concluding episode of this first Runyon tale, our three wise guys are in pursuit of some stashed loot and following a star in the sky:

I hear The Dutchman say the old barn is now only a short distance away, and by this time it is dark, and colder than a deputy sheriff's heart, and there is snow on the ground, although it is clear overhead, and I am wishing I am back in Mindy's restaurant wrapping myself around a nice T-bone steak, when I hear Blondy Swanson ask The Dutchman if he is sure he knows where he is going, as this seems to be an untraveled road, and The Dutchman states as follows:

"Why," he says, "I know I am on the right road. I am following the big star you see up ahead of us, because I remember seeing this star always in front of me when I am going along the road before."

So we keep following the star, but it turns out that it is not a star at all, but a light shining from the window of a ramshackle old frame building pretty well off to one side of the road and on a rise of ground, and when The Dutchman sees this light, he is greatly nonplussed indeed...

And who wants to be nonplussed on Christmas Eve?

One reason why we read stories from the past here at SteynOnline is because, as we should surely have learned this year, there won't be any past left by the time the vandals are through. And a society with no past has no future: It's not that difficult to grasp.

Tales for Our Time started as an experimental feature for Mark Steyn Club members, and, as you know, I said if it was a total stinkeroo, we'd eighty-six the thing and speak no more of it. But I'm thrilled to say it's proving very popular, and looks like it'll be around a while.

To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - or sign up a pal for that limited-time seasonal-offer Christmas Gift Membership. And do join us tomorrow for another Yuletide tale by Damon Runyon.

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

