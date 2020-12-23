'Twas the Night Before the Night Before Christmas

Programming note: Mark will be back on the telly with Tucker this evening. Tune into Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News at 8pm ET / 5pm PT to watch.

Hi everyone and welcome back to the pre-Christmas Eve edition of Laura's Links. I may have mentioned previously that Jewish holidays always start the evening before the actual day of the holiday, and "evening" in Hebrew is "erev". So there's "Erev Rosh Hashana" which means Rosh Hashana Eve. Correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't Christmas the only Christian holiday with an official eve? That makes it a little more Jewish in my books. I mean, so does Jesus being Jewish â€“ that's pretty Jewish. Then again, most of the best Christmas songs have been written by Jews, which is pretty Jewy, too. But I digress!

By my calculations, this column will be out on Erev Erev Christmas â€“ the night before the night before Christmas!

The fact that I even bring this up should make perfect sense to all of you because it is a well-established fact that I am one of those notorious Christmas-loving Jews. You know, the kind that actually says "Merry Christmas" and not that el stupido, lame, wimpy, groan-o-rama "Happy Holidays". One of those "Christmas Adjacent Jews", in other words. I like the songs, I like the tinsel, the reason for the season, the cookies (especially the cookies), the movies, the spirit of giving, the Joy to the World stuff, and the lights, much unlike this guy. So from the SteynOnline In-House Jewish Mother's house to yours, a very merry Christmas.

Now I know this is going to surprise the heck out of you, but I'm actually writing to you from lockdown! I know, right?!?! Who could have possibly imagined that happening? My home province in the Deranged Dominion is now undergoing a Super Dooper Bionic Nuclear Butch Leader Enlightened Tyranny Iron Man Circuit Breaker lockdown. And it's 'only' for a month! They promise! Pinky swear! The virus will comply this time! We are gonna flatten the curve completely! This time for sure, for sure, FOR SURE, it's gonna work.

I am so frigging sick of these lockdowns, and so disgusted by my government that by the time you read this, I may have moved to Wuhan to finally escape the Wuhan Flu Lockdowns. But enough of my fantasies of freedom and onto fantasies of a certain, specific Honourable Lord Doctor Baron Prophet Earl Duke and Viceroy Mark Steyn, First Gentleman of Macedonian Web Content Farming, Esq, PBUH (Pocket squares Be Upon Him).

You know, that guy had a very busy week as you may well know. In case you missed anything written or spoken by Hizzzzhonour, do catch yourself up. I mean, he certainly had me at motherf****s (no big secret if you've been reading my stuff for any length of time). He also took a look at the ever-catching-up conservatives of the world, made an impassioned exhortation to surrender nothing (hot!!!!), poked fun at those cutting the line for the China Flu jab, and delighted us with a familiar Song of the Week, Here Comes Santa Claus.

My typing fingers and brain are (for now) a few of the only things not in lockdown. If I'm not sent to re-education Gulag for the "holiday break", I'll see you back here next week, and of course, in the comments.

Merry Christmas!

~

North America:

"There needs to be a more balanced approach."

I hate these people. Disgusting lying, evil bureaucrats.

More on that here from the great Daniel Greenfield.

~

New Middle East:

Who could have ever imagined? OMG just noticed the flight number is "Hamsa Hamsa Hamsa" (555). That's a nice touch.

I can't even!

This is wild.

~

Israel and Jews:

This is pretty interesting, a video interview on what Chassidic women have to say and believe. I really liked it.

~

Russia:

GAH!

~

Humourless Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

A reflection on a terrible, avoidable suicide.

As Mark has often said, this is the way to make it harder to "cancel" people. It takes all of us, with our names, doing our part to prevent the cancel crowd from terrorizing others. Nobody is immune.

Don't send your children to government schools. More here.

Well played!

~

Human Grace:

He was scared, but he didn't want his little sister to die.

Culture of life.

Rest in Peace.

Saluting the angels among us.

"You're not doing this alone." (From last year, but still worth it.)

When you need a helping hand, look to the end of your arm.

Seek, and you shall find beauty in the most unexpected places.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was or the election results that never will be. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks. Meet your fellow Club members, including Laura, in person by joining us on our rescheduled Mediterranean cruise alongside Tal Bachmann, Michele Bachmann, and Conrad Black among Mark's other special guests.