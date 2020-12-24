Who Needs All These Words?

Happy Christmas Eve to you. We shall have more seasonal fare for you later, but on the eve of Christmas Eve I joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the University of Michigan's new list of banned words. As The Daily Mail reported:

The list was blasted by Tucker Carlson on his Fox News show Wednesday, with his guest, conservative author Mark Steyn, branding the university as 'parochial' and 'moronic'.

After my appearance, one of those super-butch pseudonymous Twitter warriors, Planet Belfast, tweeted:

The state of these arseholes How can anyone take racist fucker Mark Steyn seriously - a lying racist bag of shite

Evidently dissatisfied with that pithy summation, Planet Belfast then tweeted a second tweet:

Always good to hear racist sack of shit Mark Steyn being racist on the Tucker Carlson lie fest

Which sort of makes my point. If your vocabulary in public discourse extends no further than racist fucker bag of shite racist sack of shit, you've already devolved beyond the ability to contribute to human debate, albeit trending more Morlock than Eloi.

