Last year The Mark Steyn Christmas Show was live on stage with guests and audience from around the world. This year the lockdown put the kibosh on any such presentation, so instead Mark has compiled a special show with a few favorite moments from his Christmas specials over the decades.

There are guests from America, Canada, England, Ireland and Wales, and Mark makes stops in Michigan, Indiana, Vermont, Quebec and elsewhere. There's plenty of live music of all kinds - jazz, rock'n'roll, folk, classical, disco - with songs you'll know ("Blue Christmas", "'Twas the Night Before Christmas", "Adeste Fidelis", "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer", "The Huron Carol", "White Christmas", "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town") and a few you won't. Mark gets a lesson in Christmas rapping, talks turducken with Martha Stewart, learns the terrible tragedy behind America's best known Christmas song, and visits Santa School with Nate Doan.

It's almost two hours of caroling and conversation, and we hope it provides some compensation for the absence of live entertainment this Yuletide.

