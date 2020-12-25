Image

Mark Steyn

The Mark Steyn Christmas Show

Christmas Day with Mark and Friends

with Mark and his guests Randy Bachman, Tal Bachman, Mary Ellin Barrett, Orson Bean, DorothÃ©e Berryman, Dana, Everything But the Girl, Monique Fauteux, Anthony Kearns, The Russell Malone Quartet, Jessica Martin, SiÃ¢n Phillips, Linda Purl, Martha Stewart, and Elisabeth von Trapp

Last year The Mark Steyn Christmas Show was live on stage with guests and audience from around the world. This year the lockdown put the kibosh on any such presentation, so instead Mark has compiled a special show with a few favorite moments from his Christmas specials over the decades.

There are guests from America, Canada, England, Ireland and Wales, and Mark makes stops in Michigan, Indiana, Vermont, Quebec and elsewhere. There's plenty of live music of all kinds - jazz, rock'n'roll, folk, classical, disco - with songs you'll know ("Blue Christmas", "'Twas the Night Before Christmas", "Adeste Fidelis", "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer", "The Huron Carol", "White Christmas", "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town") and a few you won't. Mark gets a lesson in Christmas rapping, talks turducken with Martha Stewart, learns the terrible tragedy behind America's best known Christmas song, and visits Santa School with Nate Doan.

It's almost two hours of caroling and conversation, and we hope it provides some compensation for the absence of live entertainment this Yuletide.

THE RUSSELL MALONE QUARTET with Richard Germanson, Willie Jones III and Luke Selleck

KEVIN AMOS, musical director
ERIC HARDING, assistant musical director
with StÃ©phane Aubin, Charlie Brown, Pete Callard, Gordon Campbell, Jeff Daly, Geoff Eales, Chris Egan, Richard Edwards, Harold Fisher, Jon Geary, David George, Jonathan Hill, Richard Irwin, Claude Lavergne, Jeff Leach, Mathieu McConnell-Enright, Claire McInerney, Bill Mahar, Nick Moss, Dave Olney, Don Richardson, Ralph Salmins, Neil Sidwell, Mike Smith, Rutledge Turnlund, Pete Walton, Dave Watts, Pat White, Martin Williams, Koko Yamamoto and Jean-Pierre Zanella

Sylvia Addison, orchestral contractor

with appearances by Marla Schaffel and Andrew Lawton

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

