Such a Cold Finger

In lieu of Kathy's weekly movie date, Mark presents an audio collage of those in the motion picture business who left us in 2020 - a year in which not only famous film stars but movies and moviegoing died. In this hour-plus of remembrance, Steyn salutes not just screen legends but boom operators, vocal coaches and cinematic footwear designers, many of them taken by ChiCom-19. We touch on a lot of movie history along the way - Star Wars and Snow White, James Bond and Sherlock Holmes, Jaws and E T, Fellini and Antonioni, Spartacus and The Graduate - with moviemakers from America, Britain, Belgium, Italy, Japan...and one Hollywood retirement home.

Click above to listen. It's not intended to be comprehensive, so please don't complain if Mark left out a favorite director or actor: It's simply a sample of those whose passing struck him and about whom he has something to say.

