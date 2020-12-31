Farewell 2020

Programming note: On this last day of 2020 (barring any surprise extension by government fiat), I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show beginning at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. I'll do my best to keep the Attila the Hun chair warm as New Year's Eve with Guy Lombardo, and hope you'll want to dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

From America's Number One radio show to America's Number One cable news show - which I'm thrilled to say we were on both Monday and Tuesday: It"s no secret Fox News has had some ratings issues since November 3rd, so I'm glad to have helped end the year decisively for "Tucker Carlson Tonight", because you can't get higher than Number One.

On Wednesday's show I began with a fairly extensive round-up of 2020. You can see my monologue in full here, covering Chairman Xi, Pope Fauci, Emmy-winning Governor Cuomo, the first self-quarantined presidential nominee Biden, a Congressional giveaway for "promotion of democracy" in Cambodia rather than Pennsylvania, and much more. But here's a bit of low-hanging fruit:

Post-monologue, Ned Ryun joined me to mull the curious quiescence of millions of people after months of being forbidden to work or indeed have Gran'ma over for Christmas: You can see that segment here.

Next up was Dr Marc Siegel to discuss the sick and depraved priorities of the Covid vaccine rollout. In Germany, Britain and elsewhere, the priority is to vaccinate those most at risk: the elderly. As Dr Siegel revealed, to my disgust, in America it's not just politicians but 28-year-old political staffers who take priority over the old. I don't know what the side-effects of the vaccine are, but the side-effect of hearing that America's vile political class is vaccinating its entourage before the elderly ought to be mass projectile-vomiting from sea to shining sea. Click below to watch that - and the latest tale of lockdown hypocrisy:

Afterwards City Journal's Christopher Rufo checked in to address the accelerating decrepitude of America's once glittering West Coast cities. You can watch that below (along with Candace Owens weighing in with Tammy Bruce on Hannity):

The man himself then put in an appearance to talk to Governor Abbott about the shifting demographics of Texas:

The bizarre phenomenon of prominent people adopting entirely fake identities is a trend for our times. Raymond Arroyo joined me to address it:

And finally we rounded things out with the Governor of New York's less blood-soaked brother:

We'll link to any more video as it's posted. You can watch the full show here.

Thank you as always to Tucker's producers - the best team in telly, no question. Thank you also to everyone who's dialed me up in recent days. As I said above, on both Monday and Tuesday we were the Number One cable news show. Monday:

1 @MarkSteynOnline*

2 @Maddow

3 @TheFive @EmilyCompagno @LisaMarieBoothe* @PlanetTyrus* @SeanDuffyWI*

4 @DBongino*

5 @Lawrence

6 @ErinBurnett

7,8 @CNNSitRoom

9 @BretBaier

10 @JakeTapper

On Monday, we were also the third show in all cable, after two crappy NFL specials, which is very sad given that wretched organization's contempt for its fans. Here's Tuesday's Top Four:

1 @MarkSteynOnline

2 @Maddow

3 @TheFive

4 @Lawrence

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below.

For more info on the Steyn Club, please see here. And, if you blew it Christmas-wise, there's always the perfect New Year present for your loved one - a Steyn Club Gift Membership, and/or a stateroom on the third Mark Steyn Cruise.

Auld Lang Steyn will be on the air at noon Eastern - and back later with a different kind of video entertainment for New Year's Eve. See you then - and do give me a call.