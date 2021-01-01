Happy New Year!

Welcome to 2021! On New Year's Eve Mark returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for a final three hours of 2020 substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on The Rush Limbaugh Show. A look back at an awful year and a look ahead to what awaits dominated the proceedings - as well as the uncertain resolution of the Georgia runoff, and a final sentimental reprise of Guy Lombardo and his Royal Canadians, with a tip of the hat to Walter Williams. Click below to listen: As to that Mark Steyn Cruise Mr Snerdley and Mark were talking about, you can find more details about that here. And, if you're interested in giving the gift of Mark Steyn Club membership for 2021, you can find more details here.

© 2021 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list