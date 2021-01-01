Happy New Year!

Welcome to 2021! On New Year's Eve Mark returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for a final three hours of 2020 substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on The Rush Limbaugh Show. A look back at an awful year and a look ahead to what awaits dominated the proceedings - as well as the uncertain resolution of the Georgia runoff, and a final sentimental reprise of Guy Lombardo and his Royal Canadians, with a tip of the hat to Walter Williams. Click below to listen:
